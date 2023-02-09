USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,019 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.09.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

