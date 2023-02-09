USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,325 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

