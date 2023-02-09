USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,681 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,681 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $69.22 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

