USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 384,556 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 384,556 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.