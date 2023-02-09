USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,304 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.