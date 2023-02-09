USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,624 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 152,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.76 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.