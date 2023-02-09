V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $64.74.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.