Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $255.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.