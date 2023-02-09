Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Price Performance

VTWRF stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.