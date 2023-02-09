Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $28.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 183,282 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.