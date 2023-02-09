Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $28.50. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 183,282 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.
In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
