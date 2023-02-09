Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. Verint Systems has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

