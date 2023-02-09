Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.36.
Verisk Analytics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.
Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.