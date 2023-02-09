Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

