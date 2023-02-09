Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 717,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 204,554 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

