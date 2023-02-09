Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.36.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

