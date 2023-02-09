Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $365.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.36.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

