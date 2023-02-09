VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

