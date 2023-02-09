VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 6.9% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 316,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,253,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VNET Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $255.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.08 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

