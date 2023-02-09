Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOYA. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $76.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

