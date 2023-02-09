Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 5.2%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43. 128,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 588,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBX shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
