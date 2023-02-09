Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $156.04.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

