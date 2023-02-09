Wedbush Boosts M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target to $73.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

MHO stock opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 477.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 63.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 142,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

