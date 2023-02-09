Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $280.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

