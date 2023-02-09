Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

