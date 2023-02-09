Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.12.

WERN stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

