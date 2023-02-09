Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.