Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,986,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.