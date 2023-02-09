Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Atkore worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Atkore by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,935 shares of company stock worth $5,137,374 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.