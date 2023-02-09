Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Regions Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

