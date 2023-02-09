Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.70 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,992. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $351.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.84. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $352.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.