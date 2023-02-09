Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,172,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,618,000 after buying an additional 101,489 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $272.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $342.77.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.
