Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

