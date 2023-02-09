Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $205,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $787.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.00.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

