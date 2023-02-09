Westpac Banking Corp Sells 203 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $247.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,704 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $1,905,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,806 shares of company stock valued at $19,697,407. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

