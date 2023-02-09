Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,189 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.13.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
