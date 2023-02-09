Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 308,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.7 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

WST stock opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.