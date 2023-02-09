Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,377 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $245.96 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

