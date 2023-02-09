Westpac Banking Corp Sells 241,105 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,105 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $105,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

