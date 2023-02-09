Westpac Banking Corp Sells 82,848 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,848 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

