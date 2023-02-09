WestRock Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WestRock in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

