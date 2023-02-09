WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,774 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:WE opened at $1.70 on Thursday. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

WeWork Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.