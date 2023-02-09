Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CEO Sells $64,800.00 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

