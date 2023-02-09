Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CEO Sells $64,800.00 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.8 %
Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
