William S. Lance Sells 2,250 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

