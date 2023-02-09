WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of WT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $861.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

