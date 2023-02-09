WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
WisdomTree Price Performance
Shares of WT opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $861.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WisdomTree Dividend Announcement
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree (WT)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.