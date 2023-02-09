Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average is $159.99.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

