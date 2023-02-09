Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Workday worth $84,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -152.20, a P/E/G ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

