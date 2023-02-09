Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $102.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

