Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $102.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $103.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.