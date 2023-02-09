Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stock Position Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

