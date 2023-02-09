Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Yum China by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Yum China by 712.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,841,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock valued at $350,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

