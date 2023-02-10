10,846 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

PSTG stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 773.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.