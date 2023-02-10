11,850 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $7,507,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 16.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 19.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $475,986. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DV opened at $27.34 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

